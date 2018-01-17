8 Titles Coming to Xbox Game Pass on February 1 - News

Microsoft announced eight games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup on February 1.

Eight new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on 01 February including Halo Wars 2, NBA 2K17 and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. See the full list here: https://t.co/POy8OUnHfF pic.twitter.com/oQqIipQCzU — Larry HrybðŸŽ®ðŸŽ™ðŸ“º (@majornelson) January 17, 2018

The eight titles are:

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Fable Anniversary

Halo Wars 2

Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered

NBA 2K17

RIME

Riptide GP: Renegade

WWE 2K17

