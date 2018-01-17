Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Gets Minigames Trailer - News

Sega has released a new trailer for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life introducing some of the minigames.

View it below:





Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on March 20. It is out now in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

