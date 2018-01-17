Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Launches in February in the West - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time will launch for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is a heart-pounding 3D action JRPG beat ‘em up featuring an original storyline carved from the popular anime series by Studio Trigger, a Tokyo-based anime production company; now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko “Akko” Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy — a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. The school will change Akko life and she will meet new friends that will be part of her life and adventure. While the summer holidays are approaching the witches face an inexplicable phenomenon in the Luna Nova caused by seven wonders which has been passed down for several centuries. This will lead them to an adventure to unravel the seven wonders and that will change their lives. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time features main characters from the show and original storylines for players to explore as they make their way through Luna Nova Magical Academy. Magic, friendship, adventure and mystery will be the elements of this brand new JRPG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles