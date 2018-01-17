Rumor: Playground Developing Open-World Fable Game - News

Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is developing a new game in the Fable series, according to sources who spoke with Eurogamer.

The new Fable game will have a focus on story and characters. It will be an open-world action RPG. Around 200 employees at Playground Games' newly opened second studio are set to work on the new game.

Development is still early on, according to the sources. The studio is currently hiring new staff to work on the game.

"I have slightly mixed feelings," Fable co-creator Simon Carter told Eurogamer. "On the one hand it's great for the UK games industry, and very pleasing that Fable isn't dead; indeed, it will be lovely to play one as a punter, without coming out in hives.

"On the other hand it is a little curious to get rid of the team that is uniquely expert in making Fable, and then try and make Fable. Fable is a weird game, and a tough one to deconstruct for a new team. That said, the team in question is very talented, and I'm sure they'll do a fantastic job."

