Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts

posted 3 hours ago

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 105,667 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 14.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 43,808 units. The Switch sold 37,500 units, the 3DS sold 16,855 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,388 units and Xbox One sold 113 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 105,667 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 34,632 (1,917,342) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 28,193 (1,536,340) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 22,836 (1,238,435) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 21,494 (1,498,509) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 20,320 (124,319) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,415 (815,227) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 10,717 (212,130) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 7,851 (473,836) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 7,352 (346,681) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 7,185 (369,194) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,886 (377,919) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,806 (362,509) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 4,476 (172,676) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 4,134 (145,029) [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 3,215 (47,124) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 2,959 (142,524) [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 2,908 (195,332) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/17) – 2,842 (1,276,619) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2,810 (201,839)

