Nintendo to Announce 'New Interactive Experience' for Switch Later Today - News

/ 613 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has announced it has a "new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that’s specially crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart" that be will unveiled later today.

Nintendo will unveil it at 10pm UK / 5pm ET / 2pm PT.





Stay tuned later to see what Nintendo will announce.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles