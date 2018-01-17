Dragon Ball FighterZ Second Open Beta Set for January 18 to 19 - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has announced it will host a second open berta for Dragon Ball FighterZ. The open beta will starts on January 18 at 12am ET and end on January 19 at 12am ET.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles