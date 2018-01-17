Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Launch Trailer Released - News

Capcom has released the launch trailer for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

View it below:

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is out now for the PlayStation 4 in the US and Windows PC worldwide and will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Europe on January 19.

