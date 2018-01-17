Jim Ryan named Sony Interactive Entertainment Deputy President - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Jim Ryan, Head of Global Sales and Marketing of SIE and President of SIE Europe, has been named Deputy President of SIE with immediate effect.

Ryan will work with John (Tsuyoshi) Kodera, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kazuo Miura, existing Deputy President, to expand the PlayStation business worldwide.





“I’m very happy and pleased to have Jim as Deputy President,” said John Kodera. “Jim has more than two decades of experience at PlayStation and has a great record of success, including the successful launches of PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR that he led as Head of Global Sales and Marketing. With his deep knowledge around the game business and industry as well as his understanding of our own culture and strengths, I am confident that he will take our business to an even higher level.”

Jim Ryan added, “It’s a huge honor to be named a Deputy President of SIE. I’m looking forward to leveraging the experience that I have at PlayStation, both in Europe and also in leading Global Sales and Marketing, to support John Kodera as SIE strives to further expand the PlayStation business globally. Together with all our employees and partners, I’m committed to continuing to deliver unique entertainment offerings that are only possible on PlayStation.”

