Splatoon 2 2.2.0 Update Out Now

Nintendo has released the 2.2.0 update for Splatoon 2. The update makes changes to the multiplayer, Salmon Run and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Changes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in which the bubble effect displayed when taking damage while submerged would not be displayed if you even momentarily went outside of the ink or treaded on opponent’s ink. Fixed an issue in which, if the player activated the Splashdown while swinging a Roller- or Slosher-type weapon, other players would see them as floating up while holding their weapon aloft. Fixed an issue in which, if the player rolled and inked immediately after doing a vertical swing with a Roller-type weapon, other players would see them as having put away the Roller. Fixed an issue in which, if the player activated the Splashdown towards certain water surfaces, it would display as exploding on other players’ screens, despite it showing the player dying in the water before the explosion on the screen of the one who activated the Splashdown. Fixed an issue in which, if multiple players were overlapping as they move along an Ink Rail, they would move slightly away from the center of the screen. Fixed an issue in which bubbles from a Bubble Blower could take damage from attacks on the other side of terrain when they were close to the surface of said terrain. Fixed a rare issue in Clam Blitz in which players could obtain a clam or power clam that just spawned without having actually touched it. Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz in which, when the goal is located in an upper area, clams or power claims would occasionally be placed somewhere making them unable to be gathered Fixed an issue on The Reef in Rainmaker and Clam Blitz in which players could enter the opponents’ base without using the main route. Fixed an issue on Starfish Mainstage in which, when certain walls are hit by ink, the ink would not show up correctly. Fixed an issue on Starfish Mainstage in Turf War in which players could get points for inking a portion of un-inkable floor. Fixed an issue where the game would forcibly close when a player did a Splashdown in a certain spot under the drawbridge as it was coming down on them in Sturgeon Shipyard. Fixed an issue on Moray Towers in which players could stay in squid form on certain narrow steel girders. Fixed an issue on Snapper Canal in Turf War in which players could ink beneath certain obstacles and get points for it. Adjusted the placement of terrain outside of the stage in Walleye Warehouse, and removed a space from which players could attack only from one team’s base. Fixed an issue on Walleye Warehouse in which a player using an Inkjet could climb above the terrain using a light placed only in one team’s base. Adjusted the lighting in Shellendorf Institute so the brightness doesn’t blow out depending on how light is reflected into the camera. Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which, when certain unsinkable walls are hit with ink, the game would show the same animation as inking an inkable wall. Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in which bombs thrown at certain walls would disappear without exploding. Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in Splat Zones and Tower Control in which players could briefly through the surface of certain areas of terrain. Fixed an issue on Shellendorf Institute in Turf War, Splat Zones, and Clam Blitz in which the box in the center would not be displayed on the Turf Map. Fixed an issue on terrain that moves in Shifty Station which would occasionally move in a halting fashion. Specifications for some of the main weapons have been changed.

Weapon Adjustment Splattershot Jr.

Custom Splattershot Jr. Made it easier to ink the area under your feet. Dynamo Roller

Gold Dynamo Roller Increased the maximum damage for horizontal/vertical swings from 150.0 to 180.0.

Adjusted how damage from horizontal swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage remains the same, but the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 21%.

Adjusted how damage from vertical swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage remains the same, but the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 11%. Flingza Roller

Foil Flingza Roller Expanded the area inkable with a vertical swing.

Adjusted how damage from vertical swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 11%, and the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 13%. Inkbrush

Inkbrush Nouveau Increased movement speed while swinging roughly 67%. Bamboozler 14 Mk I Increased in-air charge speed roughly 100%. Goo Tuber Increased damage when not fully charged by roughly 63%. Due to this change, damage becomes 100.0+ when charge reaches roughly 71%.

Decreased the range a shot flies just before a full charge by roughly 5%. Slosher

Slosher Deco

Hero Slosher Replica Reduced movement penalty after firing by 4/60 of a second.

Increased the size of the closest ink generated, and the likelihood that it will be generated at the players’ feet. Heavy Splatling

Heavy Splatling Deco

Hero Splatling Replica Increased damage from 28.0 to 32.0. Dapple Dualies

Dapple Dualies Nouveau Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced ink consumption when firing by roughly 17%.

Reduced the interval between sliding and when you can use a sub/special weapon by 4/60 of a second. Splat Dualies

Enperry Splat Dualies

Hero Dualie Replicas Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced the interval between sliding and when you can use a sub/special weapon by 4/60 of a second. Glooga Dualies Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced ink consumption when firing by roughly 11%.

Reduced the width of the shot spread for shots immediately after firing. Dual Squelcher Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent. Specifications for some of the sub weapons and special weapons have been changed.

Weapon Adjustment Splat Bomb Reduced the radius at which the blast can deal 30.0 damage to an opponent by roughly 13%. Suction Bomb Reduced the radius at which the blast can deal 30.0 damage to an opponent by roughly 11%. Curling Bomb Extended the interval between use and when ink begins refilling by 15/60 of a second.

Reduced the radius at which the blast can deal 30.0 damage to an opponent by roughly 13%. Curling-Bomb Launcher Extended effect continuation by 40/60 of a second. Bubble Blower Made it easier for bubbles to be popped by opponents’ attacks when they have shrunken by a certain amount. Specifications for points required for some specials have been changed.

Weapon Adjustment .52 Gal 190 >180 Custom E-liter 4K 180 >170 Custom E-liter 4K Scope 180 >170 Dual Squelcher 190 >180 Tenta Brella 180 >170 N-ZAP ’85 190 >210 Forge Splattershot Pro 180 >200 Flingza Roller 180 >190 Foil Flingza Roller 180 >190

Changes to Salmon Run Fixed a rare issue in which a player would clip into the terrain if they touched a Scrapper stopped on a slope. Fixed a rare issue in which the hit animation would displayed in an incorrect place when a player get a direct hit on a Scrapper with the Sloshing Machine. Fixed a rare issue in which throwing a bomb into a Flyfish right before its hatch closed would cause the next bomb passing through that location to detonate instantly. Fixed an issue in which, if any player disconnected in the interval between waves, and all remaining players died in the next wave, the job would not end until time ran out. Fixed an issue in which it was possible to cause damage to a Gusher in background terrain.

Other Changes Fixed an issue in which a piece of terrain seemed to be floating in air when viewing a match in Walleye Warehouse using the overhead camera in Spectator Mode. Fixed an issue in which certain gear was displayed brightly even when in shadow. Fixed an issue in which, when taking a picture with an amiibo in certain stages, a character’s hands and feet would clip into terrain or another character. Fixed an issue where the equipped gear of a player with a star on their rank would change to Splattershot Jr. when they appear in the plaza.



Splatoon 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch.



