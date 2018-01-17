The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Info Details 12 Characters - News

Bandai Namco has released new information on The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia that details characters.

View trailers of the game here, here and here.

Read the details below:

Griamore (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai)

Specializes in Wall powers. The bullets of his Arrange Wall slowly follow their target for a long time. Use this floating wall in combination with normal wall shots to keep opponents in check.

Howzer (voiced by Ryouhei Kimura)

A character with both nimble movements and nimble attacks. Rising Tornado is an easy move to use—throw it into a chain, or deploy it just as your opponent is about to get up. Also, you can use Quick Wind to draw opponents in for a hit.

Aldrich Form Helbram (voiced by Ryoutarou Okiayu)

He is a smart fighter who uses shots with high homing ability to chip away at opponents or attack guarding opponents from the behind. Keep an eye on the magic gauge as you use both offense and defense to greatly strengthen his direct attacks and defense.

Fairy Helbram (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya)

His Link ability works different from Aldrich-Form Helbram. His shots, vine attacks, and levitating sword are boosted, as is his defense. But since he attacks slowly, the key is how well you can get your offense in.

Slader (voiced by Shinichiro Miki)

He is the only character with a multi-hit attack, and can deal as much damage as a magic technique with his regular attacks. Using his Overpower Gaze to stop enemies in their tracks and attacking is a great strategy.

Dreyfus (voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi)

Take advantage of his power-type perks and do not worry about a little bit of damage—just keep pushing. Each of his attacks are strong. Going from Kantotsu to Rakan is a powerful chain. It may use a lot of magic, but it is worth trying for.

Hendrickson (voiced by Yuuya Uchida)

Enchantment: Hellblaze is a useful technique that powers up his sword attacks. It consumes magic continuously, so you need to fight skillfully if you do not want to waste it, but there are all different sword strikes, so the number of hits you can get in is alluring.

Blood-Red Form Hendrickson (voiced by Yuuya Uchida)

Acid Garden allows him to, like Gowther, cause opponents to lose magic. It is technical, but seal off opponents’ magic techniques to invite direct attacks. He may move slowly, but he has powerful shots as well as quick chain attacks that are easy to inflict damage with.

Ash-Gray Form Hendrikson (voiced by Yuuya Uchida)

He has strong attacks for both close-quarters and ranged fighting, such as Dark Nebula and Dark Hail. But he is a magic type, so unless you can manage the magic gauge as well as the other Hendrikson forms, you will not be able to use his full power. Be careful.

Demon Mark Meliodas (voiced by Yuuki Kaji)

Basically all of his attacks are powerful and have good range, so he is a stable, strong, character. There are, however, two things to watch out for. He is a magic type, so if you attack recklessly, you’ll use up his magic in no time. Also, he has lots of techniques that take a while to perform, so if his opponents dodge, he will be a sitting duck. Watch out!

Meliodas (Liz’s Sword) (voiced by Yuuki Kaji)

He is the same as normal Melodias except Shining Slash changes to Kami Chigiri. In exchange for dealing greater damage, Kami Chigiri takes a little bit more prep motion, so use it as you like.

Zeldris (voiced by Yuuki Kaji)

All of his techniques are strong, and his attacks and skills are all standards, so they are easy to use, but as with many characters, you need to be careful of magic consumption. His unique power is that when his magic techniques are ultimate level, he can use normal magic techniques in some levels to cause major destruction.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9 in North America and Europe.

