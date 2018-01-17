The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Gets Characters & Cases Trailer - News

NIS America has released the Characters & Cases trailer for The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

Here is an overview of each character:

Mokutaro Shiroyabu

Affiliation: 25th Ward Heinous Crimes Unit

Pursues perpetrators of violent crimes in the 25th Ward, where “crime is infectious.” Rookie detective known by the nickname “Jabroni.” Originally stationed at a smaller local precinct in the countryside.

Shinko Kuroyanagi

Affiliation: 25th Ward Heinous Crimes Unit

Shiroyabu’s superior, and member of the same HC Unit. Her tough and imposing attitude and volatile behavior have earned her the nickname “Japanese Dirty Harry.”

Shinkai Tsuki

Affiliation: Regional Adjustment Bureau

Spends his days “adjusting” ward residents considered to be troublesome or bad influences. Has a complicated past with ties to many organizations in the 24 Wards and 25th Ward alike, and bears a deep-seated hatred toward violent crimes and criminals. Specializes in carrying out “adjustments” using his trusty knife.

Tokio Morishima

Affiliation: Unknown

Former journalist with a passion for investigating occurrences in the 25th Ward. Previously a resident of the 24 Wards, he lost his memory―and by extension, his own understanding of himself―due to events originating with the Kamui case.

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

