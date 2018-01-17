Call of Duty: WWII Tops an Estimated 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

/ 1,118 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

The first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games - Call of Duty: WWII - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25.

Call of Duty: WWII sold 2,098,087 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 10.87 million units. It took the game four weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game has sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 7.27 million units sold (67%), compared to 3.48 million units sold on the Xbox One (32%) and 0.11 million units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game has sold best in Europe with 4.56 million units sold (42%), compared to 4.55 million units sold in North America (42%) and 0.29 million units sold in Japan (3%).

The game is well on its way to outselling 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which has sold 12.62 million units lifetime.

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles