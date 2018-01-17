Call of Duty: WWII Tops an Estimated 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 48 minutes ago / 1,118 Views
The first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games - Call of Duty: WWII - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25.
Call of Duty: WWII sold 2,098,087 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 10.87 million units. It took the game four weeks to reach the milestone.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game has sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 7.27 million units sold (67%), compared to 3.48 million units sold on the Xbox One (32%) and 0.11 million units on Windows PC (1%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game has sold best in Europe with 4.56 million units sold (42%), compared to 4.55 million units sold in North America (42%) and 0.29 million units sold in Japan (3%).
The game is well on its way to outselling 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which has sold 12.62 million units lifetime.
Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.
World war or not, cod is still the same
Wow. Definitely the first COD since years I’m looking forward to playing the campaign some day.
It's a very so so campaign. Don't get your hopes up too much. There are like two missions that stand out but if you've played other CoD campaigns, you've already seen much of this.
- 0
Luckily I haven’t played any COD in the last 5 years or so, at least not longer than an hour or so. I just like the setting and never liked the future ones.
- 0
That means the PS4 version outsold Infinite Warfare PS4 in less than a month. Well deserved success.
This game is to gaming what pop music is to music. Anyone with any semblance of intelligence knows how generic, bland, repetitive, manufactured, unoriginal and glitch ridden this franchise is. But does it matter when those people are in the minority? The game sells and keeps selling year after year after year like a zombie that just won't die because the sheep outnumber the intellects 10:1.
I usually love artsy, unique and deep, intelligent movies. Does that mean I can’t enjoy a good action movie once in a while?! Sure not. Would I pay full price for it?! Never. Are you overestimating your own intellectuallity with that comment?! Sure yes!
- +1
Sure is an adjective and surely is an adverb. You should have said "Surely not" and "Surely yes!" Also, you should never use two forms of punctuation.
- -3
I guess you have to refer to drivel about my grammar, when you can’t argue otherwise. Surely?! Yes!
- 0
Btw in case you’re interested, double punctuation is fine in Germany, where I’m from. I was always under the impression you’re an Italian living in Turkey. Now I’m really confused that a American Turkey with an Italian name is teaching me about the correct use of the English language.
- -3
Comments below voting threshold
"...the game has sold best in Europe with 4.56 million units sold (42%), compared to 4.55 million units sold in North America (42%) and ..." These are sales estimates, not hard sales figures. I'm surprised VGChartz editorial staff stated it as selling better in Europe based on one estimate that is approximately 0.0022% higher than another estimate. Also, the game probably sold better in North America. From what I can gather from commenters here, the price difference between retail and digital distribution is generally small at launch in North America, but much larger in Europe (at least in the UK, where games regularly have a street price that's lower than the suggested retail price). That suggests to me digitally distributed AAA console games may be more of a thing in North America than in the UK, at least. I know I fit that mold (an entirely digital library for this generation, not one physical console game disc purchased). Also, is it accurate to refer to it as "Europe" sales, as aren't the Middle East and other regions often lumped in with European sales figures?
- -5
