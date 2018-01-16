Monster Hunter: World Limited Edition PS4 Pro Launches January 26 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release the Monster Hunter: World Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle in North America and Europe.

The bundle will released on January 26 for $449.99 in the US as a GameStop exclusive in "very limited quantities." It comes with a Monster Hunter: World-themed Jet Black PlayStation 4 Pro console and red DualShock 4 wireless controller, a physical copy of Monster Hunter: World, and digital content.

In Europe, Sony suggests to check your local retailers if they will carry the bundle.

Sony will also release a Glacier White PlayStation Pro in the US and Canada for $399.99 USD and $499.99 CAD.

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.

