Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Launches March 6

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch alongside Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition on March 6 for $49.99.





Here is the list of features:

Expanded Map: Insomnia City Ruins – all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore.

– all-new side quests and enemies such as Cerberus and Omega will be available through the expanded map of the Crown City of Insomnia. Players will also take on the Rulers of Yore. A fully-controllable Royal Vessel boat , expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes.

, expanding the world of Eos and allowing players to explore the area between Cape Caem and Altissia. Players will also be able to fish aboard the vessel and discover new fishes and dishes. A new accessory that can activate the new action “Armiger Unleashed” – players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed.

players will be able to unleash powerful attacks while the Armiger is summoned. After collecting all of the royal arms, players will be able to find an accessory in an unidentified part of the world, enabling access to Armiger Unleashed. A new first-person camera mode, allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective.

allowing players to experience the game from Noctis’ perspective. More than a dozen pieces of downloadable content including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets

including weapons, Regalia car skins and item sets All season pass content including Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis

including Episode Gladiolus, Episode Prompto, Multiplayer Expansion: Comrades, and Episode Ignis Archive – players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the Final Fantasy XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world.

players can review the “Cosmogony” stories scattered throughout the Final Fantasy XV world. Additional local myths and legends will also be placed in various new locations, allowing players to obtain more information about the world. Quest to obtain and Strengthen Regalia Type-D

New Trophies

The Final Fantasy XV base game

Here are the PC specifications:

Minimum Specs Recommended Specs 4K HDR Specs OS Windows 7 SP1/ Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 64-bit Windows 7 SP1/ Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Fall Creators update CPU Intel Core i5-2500 (3.3GHz and above)

AMD FX-6100 (3.3GHz and above) Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz and above)

AMD FX-8350 (4.0 GHz and above) Intel® Core i7-7700 (3.6GHz and above)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6GHz and above) Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon R9 280 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

Radeon RX 480 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Main Memory 8GB 16GB 16GB Screen Resolution 720p 1080p 4K(2160p) Hard Disc Free Space on SSD OVER 100GB OVER 155GB Sound Card DirectSound Sound Card, Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos DirectX DirectX 11 Other DVD-ROM／DVD-ROM Drive*, mouse, keyboard, gamepad**

*A DVD-ROM Drive (one-sided 1 layer / 2 layer) is required

**Game is compatible with gamepad but not required

