Scribblenauts Showdown Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Shiver Entertainment have announced puzzle action game Scribblenauts Showdown for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch on March 6 in North America and March 9 in Europe.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In the game’s Showdown mode, up to four players face off and imagine their way to victory through card-based strategy and creative skill. “Wordy” mini-games require unleashing the best object or character from the vast Scribblenauts dictionary of over thirty thousand words to outsmart an opponent. Action-oriented “Speedy” mini-games reward the player who completes a given challenge first. A board game style map displays players’ progress. With multiple ways to make up ground, every player has a chance to win, which keeps the excitement going until the end! In Versus mode, two players can go head-to-head in more than 25 mini-games that vary in every session. The mini-games can also be enjoyed by a single player. Versus mode allows continuous play of games by shuffling players into game after game for non-stop fun. Sandbox mode, the Scribblenauts series’ cherished creative playground, allows one or two players to solve objectives in eight new levels by summoning any object they can imagine and earn hidden Starites and achievements. Players can also let their imaginations run wild by unleashing whatever objects they can think of and watching them interact in unexpected ways. Adding to the family fun, players can either choose, or design, their own original Scribblenaut to represent them throughout the game, all drawn in the classic Scribblenauts art style. The Scribblenaut can be further customised with unique clothing and quirky accessories by earning Starites and completing achievements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles