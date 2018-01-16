Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Ultimate NES Remix Added to Nintendo Selects Lineup - News

Nintendo of America three new games will be added to the 3DS Nintendo Selects lineup on February 3. The three games are Super Mario 3D Land, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Ultimate NES Remix.

The three titles will be available for $19.99.

