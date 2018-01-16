Q.U.B.E. 2 Launches Q1 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Toxic Games announced the first-person puzzle adventure game Q.U.B.E. 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q1 2018.

Q.U.B.E. 2 features a new cast of characters thrust into an unearthly situation that will delight both newcomers and fans of its predecessor alike. This sequel puts players in the role of archaeologist Amelia Cross as she awakens in an alien world with no memory of how she got there. Armed with a strange pair of gloves that let her manipulate the environment, Amelia must navigate a maze-like monolith full of puzzles in search of another survivor, Commander Emma Sutcliffe, whom she is connected to via radio communication. Together they must find a way home. Over the course of 11 Chapters, players will step into Amelia’s shoes, exploring the structure and solving its puzzles to progress. Combine the abilities of the “manipulation gloves” with the alien technology of the monolith for an open ended gameplay adventure featuring over 80 puzzles. In a story that explores themes of trust, isolation, and humanity, thought-provoking questions about your true purpose and the origins of the structure you’re navigating will need to be considered, forcing you to come to terms with a devastating truth that will shake your world.

