New Gundam Breaker Announced for PS4, Trailer Released - News

posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced New Gundam Breaker for the PlayStation 4. It will launch worldwide in 2018.

View the trailer below:





New Gundam Breaker runs on Unreal Engine 4 and is the first new game in the Gundam Breaker series since Gundam Breaker 3 released in March 2016.

More information will be released on January 28.

