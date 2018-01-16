3 New Playable Mobile Suits and More Coming to Gundam Versus - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco at the Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018 livestream earlier today announced new DLC coming to Gundam Versus.

Read all the details below (All release dates are for Japan):

Version 1.10 Update (January 22)

Users who own the “Pale Rider” downloadable content will get the newly added “Pale Rider” background music.

The background music on the menu screen can be changed.

An “All” option has been added to Player Match search criteria.

The penalty for disconnecting from a match has been strengthened.

Other features have been improved, etc.

January 23 Downloadable Content

God Gundam Playable Mobile Suit (602 yen)

Master Gundam Playable Mobile Suit (602 yen)

“G Sound Set” (1,806 yen) – Includes 16 songs from the “Premium G Sound Edition” of the game: “Ai Senshi” by Daisuke Inoue from Mobile Suit Gundam “Metamorphoze” by Gackt from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam “Stand Up to the Victory” by Tomohisa Kawazoe from Mobile Suit Victory Gundam “Just Communication” by Two-Mix from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing “Turn A Turn” by Hideki Saijo from Turn A Gundam “Annani Issho Datta no Ni” by See-Saw from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED “Wana” by The Back Horn from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 [1st] “Blazing” by Garnidelia from Gundam Reconguista in G “Orphans no Namida” by Misia from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans “Arashi no Naka de Kagayaite” by Chihiro Yonekura from Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team “Anata no Oaite ~I’m Your Baby~” by ICI a.k.a. Ai Ichikawa from Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt “The Winner” by Miki Matsubara from Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory “Beyond the Time ~Moebius no Uchuu wo Koete~” by TM Network from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack “Into the Sky” by Sawano Hiroyuki [nZk]: Tielle from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 “Eternal Wind ~Hohoemi ha Hikaru Kaze no Naka~” by Hiroko Moriguchi from Mobile Suit Gundam F91



January 30 Downloadable Content

Farsia Playable Mobile Suit (602 yen)

Pixie (Fred’s) Playable Mobile Suit

February 6 Downloadable Content

Build Strike Gundam Playable Mobile Suit (602 yen)

Efreet (Schneid’s) Playable Mobile Suit

Gundam Versus is out now for the PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles