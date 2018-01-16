Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Second Trailer Released - News

Marvelous has released the second trailer for Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal. View the opening movie here.

The game is a 3D action remake of the side-scrollers Senran Kagura Burst and Senran Kagura: Skirting Shadows.

View the second trailer below:

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 22 in Japan.

