This Week's Deals With Gold - Far Cry 4, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 240 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 23 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|AER – Memories of Old
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Azkend 2: The World Beneath
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|BADLAND: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Broken Age
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Chaos on Deponia
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|D/Generation HD
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Decay – The Mare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Defunct*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dex
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|DreamBreak
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Feral Fury *
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Firewatch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free*
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free*
|Add-On
|45%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free*
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Her Majesty’s SPIFFING
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|I, Zombie*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|INSIDE
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Jettomero: Hero of the Universe
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Knock-Knock
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|L.A. Noire*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|LIMBO
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Mages of Mystralia
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Metrico+
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Monochroma
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Morphite
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Nevermind
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Planet of the Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Spotlight
|Poi
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|RiME
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Slender: The Arrival*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Soda Drinker Pro
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Spartan*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Steven Universe: Save the Light
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Stories of Bethem: Full Moon
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Submerged
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|SUPERHOT
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|SwapQuest*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Tacoma
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight
|Teslagrad
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Deer God
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Fall
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Little Acre
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Sexy Brutale
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Town of Light
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Thimbleweed Park
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Spotlight
|Trulon: The Shadow Engine
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Typoman
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Uncanny Valley
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
