Netflix 'Still Exploring the Opportunity' of an App on the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 273 Views
Netflix customer service Twitter account told a customers in a tweet "There are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch," before the Tweet was deleted.
However, it appears that Netflix has not ruled out releasing an app for the Switch.
"We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time," a Netflix spokesperson told Polygon.
But the Wii U had Netflix. And it was one of the worst selling console in recent history. I actually enjoyed using Netflix on my Wii U. I can’t see them leaving switch out of it. I mean isn’t Netflix pretty much on every modern device these days? Strange.
Can someone explain to me why Netflix is opposed to putting their app on the Switch? I reread the article twice now and still can't see a reason NOT developing an app for the Switch is the better option.
I kind of hard to argue that its needed when the thing is selling at record pace without it.
Not many people have a switch as their only netflix device hooked up to a tv. And phones have better screens for portable.
