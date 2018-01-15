Netflix 'Still Exploring the Opportunity' of an App on the Switch - News

Netflix customer service Twitter account told a customers in a tweet "There are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch," before the Tweet was deleted.

However, it appears that Netflix has not ruled out releasing an app for the Switch.

"We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don’t have definitive plans to share at this time," a Netflix spokesperson told Polygon.

