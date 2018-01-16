Remedy: Cost to Develop AAA Traditional Single Player Games Has Increased 10 Fold - News

The cost to develop atraditional AAA single player game has increased 10 fold over the years, according to Remedy Entertainment head of communications Thomas Puha.

"Obviously that's something we've given a lot of thought to, not just due to recent discussion but also over the last several years," Puha told GamesIndustry.

"There's the crazy part of making a game where it takes four or five years, and then the game is over [for the player] in like a weekend. From a creative perspective, even when we made Alan Wake, it was like we spent all this time creating the characters, the universe, the rules and everything. It's a place where you want the player to spend a longer period of time, and that's hard to do in the traditional single-player space.

"The reality is the traditional AAA single-player experience is just really expensive to make. The expectation level from gamers is really high in terms of how long the game is, what sort of features it has, how good the production values are. All those things are very expensive to do.

"And if you go back 10 years, you could still say the console market is roughly the same size. In the end, the audience you're selling to is relatively the same size but the cost of making the game is ten-fold these days. So that's an obvious problem."

