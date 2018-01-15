Gunhouse Out Now for Switch - News

Puzzle and tower defense hybrid game Gunhouse is out now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $14.99.

Load your guns! Rain death from above! Protect your valuable orphans! Defeat giant, improbable bosses! Gunhouse is part puzzle, part active tower defense, as you make big combos to launch a hail of bullets and special attacks at the alien invaders who would like nothing better than to consume your delicious orphan friends. With infinite levels (you can play this *for ever*), upgradeable weapons, hardcore mode, a unique art style, and music by Fez composer Disasterpeace, Gunhouse from Necrosoft Games will entertain the heck right out of you, maybe!

Puzzles!

Tower Defense!

Weapon upgrades!

Infinite levels!

Weird bosses!

