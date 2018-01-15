Disc Jam coming to Switch on February 8 - News

Disc Jam will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 8 for $14.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Disc Jam is a fast-paced action-sports game that pits two-to-four players against each other in a frantic mix of air hockey and tennis. Players scramble to retrieve and throw a glowing disc while unleashing devastating abilities and defending their end zone.



Disc Jam is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

