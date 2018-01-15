Horizon: Zero Dawn Tops an Estimated 4 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

The open world action RPG from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games - Horizon: Zero Dawn - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed four million units sold at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25.

Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 322,686 units for the week to bring lifetime sales to 4,193,428 units. It took the game 39 weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 2.03 million units sold (48%), compared to 1.19 million units sold in the US (28%) and 0.23 million units in Japan (5%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 0.38 million units in the UK, 0.37 million units in Germany, and 0.28 million units in France.

Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, in Europe on March 1 and in Japan om March 2.

