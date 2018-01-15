Horizon: Zero Dawn Tops an Estimated 4 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 1,489 Views
The open world action RPG from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games - Horizon: Zero Dawn - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed four million units sold at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25.
Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 322,686 units for the week to bring lifetime sales to 4,193,428 units. It took the game 39 weeks to reach the milestone.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 2.03 million units sold (48%), compared to 1.19 million units sold in the US (28%) and 0.23 million units in Japan (5%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 0.38 million units in the UK, 0.37 million units in Germany, and 0.28 million units in France.
Horizon: Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, in Europe on March 1 and in Japan om March 2.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Woohooo. Absolutely amazing sales for a new IP. Doesn't even include digital figures. Game definitely sold way above 5M worldwide. Congrats to GG and Sony.
In total Horizon is probably at about 5.5-6m sales for November 25th 2017, as they announced 915k digital sales back in may/june or something. Also not sure where "week ending June 10th" came from. xD
Error fixed.
- +1
That's amazing! Well deserved!
Absolutely amazing! congraz to GG and Sony. Well done. I'm hyped for sequel
Damn, a new single player, exclusive IP doing this well is amazing. Can;t wait to see what GG astound us with next, hopefully they do something in VR on the side.
It'll be Horizon 2, but I agree...all big Sony studios should work on a VR project in parallel.
- 0
Amazing for a new IP. It was probably more profitable than all Killzone games combined. Horizon 2 in 2020 as a launch title for the PS5 would be a system seller and look like CGI in terms of graphics.
I hope Horizon 2 is for PS4. There is still time!
- +2
It already looks like CGI on ps4 in my opinion.
- +1
i don't think we'll have to wait for PS5 before it comes out.
- 0
Amazing sales and very well deserved. Glad to see their big bet paid off and to see they are getting the recognition they deserve. They are a very talented studio. Kinda bummed that we will most likely never see a Killzone game again. Killzone 2 was one of my most played games from last generation. Amazing game. 3 was also really good tho not as much as 2. With that said, I did NOT enjoyed KZ shadow fall at all.
I've literally just bought the Frozen Wilds expansion from the Playstation Store... and I've not even played the base game yet lol, it was on sale so thought I'd buy it for later :P
If say 5.5 million sold in total by Nov 25th is a pretty safe bet. Easily over 6 million by now. The game hasn’t really even been bundled either. Extremely impressive for a new IP.
I specifically bought a ps4 for this game immediately after watching the trailer and its good to be back with sony.
Still need to buy this game.
Good game, im loving it. Those Thunderjaws are cannon fodder for me now :)
a game that deserves it, hope for a sequel
13 Comments