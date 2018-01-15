PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - Sales

/ 633 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 811,407 – Wii

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,538,848 – PS4

Total Lead: 1,099,613 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 27,751,594

Wii Total Sales: 26,651,981

During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii when compared with the PlayStation 4 by 811,407 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 2.54 million units. The PS4 currently leads by 1.10 million units.

The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 27.75 million units, while the Wii sold 26.65 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles