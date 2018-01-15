FIFA 18 Best-Selling Game in the UK in 2017 - News

FIFA 18 was the best-selling game in the UK in 2017, according to GfK who released the top 100 best-selling games in the region for 2017.

Other big sellers for 2017 includes Call of Duty: WWII at number two, Grand Theft Auto V at number three, Assassin's Creed Origins at number four, and Star Wars Battlefront II at number five.

Here is the complete list:

1 FIFA 18 - Electronic Arts

2 Call Of Duty: WWII - Activision Blizzard

3 Grand Theft Auto V - Rockstar/Take 2

4 Assassin's Creed Origins - Ubisoft

5 Star Wars Battlefront II - Electronic Arts

6 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - Activision Blizzard

7 Destiny 2 - Activision Blizzard

8 Gran Turismo: Sport - Sony Computer Ent.

9 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Ubisoft

10 Horizon Zero Dawn - Sony Computer Ent.

11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo

12 Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo

13 Forza Horizon 3 - Microsoft

14 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Nintendo

15 Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Activision Blizzard

16 Lego Worlds - Warner Bros. Interactive

17 FIFA 17 - Electronic Arts

18 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Capcom

19 Fallout 4 - Bethesda Softworks

20 Forza Motorsport 7 - Microsof

21 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Sony Computer Ent.

22 WWE 2K18 - 2K/Take Two

23 Rocket League - 505 Games

24 Middle-earth: Shadow Of War - Warner Bros. Interactive

25 Mass Effect: Andromeda - Ea Games

26 Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege - Ubisoft

27 Minecraft: Xbox Edition - Microsoft

28 Doom - Bethesda Softworks

29 Overwatch - Blizzard

30 For Honor - Ubisoft

31 Need For Speed Payback - Ea Games

32 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Bethesda Softworks

33 Battlefield 1 - Ea Games

34 The Sims 4 - Ea Games

35 South Park: The Fractured But Whole - Ubisoft

36 Injustice 2 - Warner Bros. Interactive

37 Dishonored 2 - Bethesda Softworks

38 Minecraft: Playstation Edition - Sony Computer Ent.

39 1-2 Switch - Nintendo

40 Splatoon 2 - Nintendo

41 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Ubisoft

42 Lego City Undercover - Warner Bros. Interactive

43 Prey - Bethesda Softworks

44 Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - Microsoft

45 Playstation VR Worlds - Sony Computer Ent.

46 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Warner Bros. Interactive

47 Pokemon Ultra Sun - Nintendo

48 NBA 2K18 - 2K/Take Two

49 F1 2017 - Codemasters

50 Overwatch: Game Of The Year Edition - Blizzard

51 Pokemon Ultra Moon - Nintendo

52 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Ed. - Bethesda Softworks

53 Sonic Forces - Sega

54 Watch Dogs 2 - Ubisoft

55 WWE 2k17 - 2K/Take Two

56 Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Warner Bros. Interactive

57 Just Dance 2018 - Ubisoft

58 Mario Kart 7 - Nintendo

59 Sniper Elite 4 - Sold Out Sales & Marketing

60 Mafia III - Take Two

61 Hitman: The Complete First Season - Square Enix Europe

62 The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame - Warner Bros. Interactive

63 Dirt 4 - Codemasters

64 New Super Mario Bros. 2 - Nintendo

65 Pokemon Sun - Nintendo

66 Tekken 7 - Bandai Namco Entertainment

67 The Evil Within 2 - Bethesda Softworks

68 L.A. Noire - Take 2

69 Lego Marvel Avengers - Warner Bros. Interactive

70 Tom Clancy's The Division - Ubisoft

71 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Sony Computer Ent.

72 Steep - Ubisoft

73 Hidden Agenda - Sony Computer Ent.

74 Gears Of War 4 Microsoft

75 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Konami

76 Knowledge Is Power Sony Computer Ent.

77 Just Dance 2017 - Ubisoft

78 Ark: Survival Evolved - Studio Wildcard

79 Miitopia - Nintendo

80 Final Fantasy Xv - Square Enix Europe

81 Wipeout: Omega Collection - Sony Computer Ent.

82 Football Manager 2018 - Sega

83 Lego Jurassic World - Warner Bros. Interactive

84 Pokemon Moon - Nintendo

85 Minecraft: Story Mode - Complete Adv. - Telltale Games

86 Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - Ubisoft

87 Rayman Legends - Ubisoft

88 Micro Machines: World Series - Codemasters

89 Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 - Telltale Games

90 Tomodachi Life - Nintendo

91 Titanfall 2 - Electronic Arts

92 Star Wars Battlefront - Electronic Arts

93 Halo Wars 2 - Microsoft

94 Super Mario Maker - Nintendo

95 Yooka-laylee - Team 17

96 Farpoint - Sony Computer Ent.

97 The Witcher Iii: Wild Hunt Goty Edition - Bandai Namco Entertainment

98 NBA 2K17 - 2K/Take Two

99 Halo 5: Guardians - Microsoft

100 Persona 5 - Atlus

Thanks MCVUK.

