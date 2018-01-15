FIFA 18 Best-Selling Game in the UK in 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 549 Views
FIFA 18 was the best-selling game in the UK in 2017, according to GfK who released the top 100 best-selling games in the region for 2017.
Other big sellers for 2017 includes Call of Duty: WWII at number two, Grand Theft Auto V at number three, Assassin's Creed Origins at number four, and Star Wars Battlefront II at number five.
Here is the complete list:
- 1 FIFA 18 - Electronic Arts
- 2 Call Of Duty: WWII - Activision Blizzard
- 3 Grand Theft Auto V - Rockstar/Take 2
- 4 Assassin's Creed Origins - Ubisoft
- 5 Star Wars Battlefront II - Electronic Arts
- 6 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - Activision Blizzard
- 7 Destiny 2 - Activision Blizzard
- 8 Gran Turismo: Sport - Sony Computer Ent.
- 9 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Ubisoft
- 10 Horizon Zero Dawn - Sony Computer Ent.
- 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo
- 12 Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo
- 13 Forza Horizon 3 - Microsoft
- 14 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Nintendo
- 15 Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Activision Blizzard
- 16 Lego Worlds - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 17 FIFA 17 - Electronic Arts
- 18 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - Capcom
- 19 Fallout 4 - Bethesda Softworks
- 20 Forza Motorsport 7 - Microsof
- 21 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Sony Computer Ent.
- 22 WWE 2K18 - 2K/Take Two
- 23 Rocket League - 505 Games
- 24 Middle-earth: Shadow Of War - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 25 Mass Effect: Andromeda - Ea Games
- 26 Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6: Siege - Ubisoft
- 27 Minecraft: Xbox Edition - Microsoft
- 28 Doom - Bethesda Softworks
- 29 Overwatch - Blizzard
- 30 For Honor - Ubisoft
- 31 Need For Speed Payback - Ea Games
- 32 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Bethesda Softworks
- 33 Battlefield 1 - Ea Games
- 34 The Sims 4 - Ea Games
- 35 South Park: The Fractured But Whole - Ubisoft
- 36 Injustice 2 - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 37 Dishonored 2 - Bethesda Softworks
- 38 Minecraft: Playstation Edition - Sony Computer Ent.
- 39 1-2 Switch - Nintendo
- 40 Splatoon 2 - Nintendo
- 41 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Ubisoft
- 42 Lego City Undercover - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 43 Prey - Bethesda Softworks
- 44 Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - Microsoft
- 45 Playstation VR Worlds - Sony Computer Ent.
- 46 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 47 Pokemon Ultra Sun - Nintendo
- 48 NBA 2K18 - 2K/Take Two
- 49 F1 2017 - Codemasters
- 50 Overwatch: Game Of The Year Edition - Blizzard
- 51 Pokemon Ultra Moon - Nintendo
- 52 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Ed. - Bethesda Softworks
- 53 Sonic Forces - Sega
- 54 Watch Dogs 2 - Ubisoft
- 55 WWE 2k17 - 2K/Take Two
- 56 Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 57 Just Dance 2018 - Ubisoft
- 58 Mario Kart 7 - Nintendo
- 59 Sniper Elite 4 - Sold Out Sales & Marketing
- 60 Mafia III - Take Two
- 61 Hitman: The Complete First Season - Square Enix Europe
- 62 The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 63 Dirt 4 - Codemasters
- 64 New Super Mario Bros. 2 - Nintendo
- 65 Pokemon Sun - Nintendo
- 66 Tekken 7 - Bandai Namco Entertainment
- 67 The Evil Within 2 - Bethesda Softworks
- 68 L.A. Noire - Take 2
- 69 Lego Marvel Avengers - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 70 Tom Clancy's The Division - Ubisoft
- 71 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Sony Computer Ent.
- 72 Steep - Ubisoft
- 73 Hidden Agenda - Sony Computer Ent.
- 74 Gears Of War 4 Microsoft
- 75 Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Konami
- 76 Knowledge Is Power Sony Computer Ent.
- 77 Just Dance 2017 - Ubisoft
- 78 Ark: Survival Evolved - Studio Wildcard
- 79 Miitopia - Nintendo
- 80 Final Fantasy Xv - Square Enix Europe
- 81 Wipeout: Omega Collection - Sony Computer Ent.
- 82 Football Manager 2018 - Sega
- 83 Lego Jurassic World - Warner Bros. Interactive
- 84 Pokemon Moon - Nintendo
- 85 Minecraft: Story Mode - Complete Adv. - Telltale Games
- 86 Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - Ubisoft
- 87 Rayman Legends - Ubisoft
- 88 Micro Machines: World Series - Codemasters
- 89 Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 - Telltale Games
- 90 Tomodachi Life - Nintendo
- 91 Titanfall 2 - Electronic Arts
- 92 Star Wars Battlefront - Electronic Arts
- 93 Halo Wars 2 - Microsoft
- 94 Super Mario Maker - Nintendo
- 95 Yooka-laylee - Team 17
- 96 Farpoint - Sony Computer Ent.
- 97 The Witcher Iii: Wild Hunt Goty Edition - Bandai Namco Entertainment
- 98 NBA 2K17 - 2K/Take Two
- 99 Halo 5: Guardians - Microsoft
- 100 Persona 5 - Atlus
Thanks MCVUK.
It's amazing that Forza Horizon 3 is at #13 even though it released more than a year ago.
I'm deeply offended by such a huge EA pile of crap game like NFS Payback still beating out Wolfenstein 2! That's disgusting, really.
So does this list include only retail or digital sales as well?!
Pretty sure its retail only. Would expect Football Manager to be higher up if it included digital, although #82 for a physical PC game isn't bad!
People shouldn’t ask for any innovation in games when all they buy is this
Maybe, you know, the people asking for innovation are not the same people who only buy these games, just a thought...
Masked_Muchaco But many of them are. Remember CoD Infinite Warfare? That game got a lot of backlash for lack of innovation, and it sold much worse. Still a lot, but much worse. People just don't seem to care anymore.
Agree with pikashoe
My first year in college gave me a hatred for fifa. The people I was around played it all day every day, nothing else just fifa.
Best selling game, but also just outright best game of the year. I'm loving it :)
That top ten is pretty dull. The UK really needs to branch out a bit in terms of the games they play.
Gran Turismo? Crash?
Crash as much as I love them is a remake of 20 year old games. Gran turismo is a shadow of its former self. Horizons probably the most interesting in the top 10 being a new ip.
You clearly haven't played GT Sport if you think that.
I haven't heard much good about it.
