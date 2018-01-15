Onigiri, Akatsuki no Eiyuu Breakers, and Get Amped Mobile Coming to Switch - News

Japanese developer Cyberstep announced it will be releasing three games for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

The first game is MMORPG Onigiri. The game is already available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The second game is a port of the action Android title Get Amped Mobile.

The third game is a new action game titled Akatsuki no Eiyuu Breakers. It translates to The Heroes of Daybreak – Beakers. Nothing is known about the game.

Thanks DualShockers.

