Sega Opens Countdown Site Teasing New Game

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 561 Views

Sega has opened up a new countdown site that is teasing a new game announcement. 

The URL has the word Senki in it and the countdown will end on Friday, January 19 at 15:00 JST. 

The website features a giant clock that is surrounded by hour glasses, a throne in the middle, and floating island in the background.

4 Comments

PhatChips
PhatChips (1 hour ago)

Skies of Arcadia 2 for Xbox please!

ThatDreamcastTho
ThatDreamcastTho (2 hours ago)

Skies of Arcadia 2 for PS4 please!

luisliu
luisliu (3 hours ago)

Skies of Arkadia 2 for Nintendo Switch?

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

It's too soon for it to be Bayonetta 3, right?

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (4 hours ago)

SEGA has no publishing rights for Bayonetta 2 and 3.

