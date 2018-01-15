Sega Opens Countdown Site Teasing New Game - News

Sega has opened up a new countdown site that is teasing a new game announcement.

The URL has the word Senki in it and the countdown will end on Friday, January 19 at 15:00 JST.

The website features a giant clock that is surrounded by hour glasses, a throne in the middle, and floating island in the background.

