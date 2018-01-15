New Gundam Game and New Version of Current Gundam Game to be Announced on January 16 - News

Bandai Namco has revealed it will announced a new Gundam game and another version of an existing Gundam game tomorrow, January 16 during its Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018 live stream.





The live stream will take place at 21:00 JST on YouTube, LINE Live, and Bandai Channel.

