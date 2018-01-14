Gran Turismo Sport Tops an Estimated 2 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,521 Views
The racing game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital - Gran Turismo Sport - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed two million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 25.
Gran Turismo Sport sold 549,507 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 2,098,514 units. It took the game six weeks to reach the milestone.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 1,313,255 units sold (63%), compared to 285,898 units sold in the US (14%) and 184,087 units sold in Japan (9%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 267,975 units in the UK, 221,046 units in Germany, and 181,863 units in France.
Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Good sales, should defiantly have good legs as well with the updates through out the year, great job PD
Bit of a slow start, but I think this is game is going to have the best legs SIEWWS has ever seen. Bring on the updates for Indy, F1, Nascar, NHRA, Off Road Racing, Pikes Peaks Hill Climb, and much, much more, and the legitimate Virtual Racing simulator should find its way to the top of the GT heap all said and done. I think we will see a decent uptick in sales once the official FIA championship starts, and even more once the winners earn their prizes, money, and notoriety.
Europe just love Sony's games. More than half goes there, not eve USA.
Racing games in general do better in Europe.
- +1
Bad sales in my opinion, alot of these sales will be from the bundled $199 Playstation VR headset bundles from Black Friday to Christmas (the game sucks in VR however) and also the retail price plummeted in the UK atleast from launch £45 to pretty much £18 everywhere within a month or so.
that's true, but honestly the racing genre is almost kind of niche at this point. Gran Turismo did fairly well considering racers don't pull the attention they did in, say, the 90s or early 2000s. It is true that Sony was quick to discount or bundle the game though, which does inflate numbers. Anyway.
- 0
Not much compared to other gt games, although with digital it might be around 3.5 million. I think they expected much much more
This week of November 25th the price drop had just happened. Until today they’re easily at 4 million, including digital, already. Outselling GT6 for the same timeframe and the career update had not happened at that date..this game will have legs for years with the constant updates.
- 0
This is just an esport racer, the new stuff added was hardly worth anything.This series has fallen from grace and unless you’re a die hard fanboy and will defend anything with your life, you can’t deny GT is no longer the king of racing games.
