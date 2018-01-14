2 January Events for Pokémon GO Announced, Legendary Kyogre and Community Day - News

Niantic has announced two January events for Pokémon GO.

The first event has started now and will end on February 14 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. The Legendary Water-type Pokémon Kyogre will now appear in Raid Battles worldwide.





The second event is called Pokémon GO Community Day. It is a day where Trainers can meet up at their local parks to make new friends.

Here is an overview of the event:

Pokémon GO Community Day is an opportunity for Trainers around the world to meet up at their local parks to make new friends and experience what it means to be a part of this special community. Once a month, we’ll host a Pokémon GO Community Day event starring a special Pokémon, which will appear frequently around the world for just a few hours. When caught during the event, this special Pokémon will know an exclusive move. Other bonuses will be in effect during the event, such as increased XP or Stardust, and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Here is the schedule for the first Community Day:

The Asia-Pacific region: January 20, 2018, from 12pm to 3pm. JST

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: January 20, 2018, from 10am to 1pm. UTC

The Americas and Greenland: January 20, 2018, from 11am. to 2pm PST

