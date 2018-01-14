The Duke Original Xbox Controller Returns in March - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 379 Views
The original Xbox controller, nicknamed The Duke, is returning to the Xbox One at the end of the March for $69.99.
THE NEW DUKE CONTROLLER is available at the END OF MARCH for $69.99 And what a wonderful moment! Thanks @XboxP3 Thanks @Hyperkin!!! pic.twitter.com/KB9C6BYxCe— Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 12, 2018
The original creator of the controller Seamus Blackley and accessory creator Hyperkin with support from the head of Xbox Phil Spencer are bringing the controller back with some updates.
"Thank you for being such a force behind making this happen. Cool to see this coming out," said Spencer.
The controller now features two bumper buttons and a USB port that is combatible with the Xbox One and Windows PC. It also features an OLED screen in the middle of the controller that plays the original Xbox's bootup sequence.
lol....one of the worst controllers ever made
First off - who asked for this? Secondly - Why is it wired? Thirdly - 69.99???!!! What a waste
More people asked for it than you might think. Seamus asked people on twitter like a year or so ago if they'd want a new Duke controller, and the response was overwhelming as I recall.
He must’ve taken there joke seriously and if they were serious about getting one, why is it more expensive than the normal xone controller?Its not even wireless and it doesn’t any extra feature.On top of all that, its awkward to hold in your hands
Nostalgia
It's likely more expensive because it's a limited run item. Bulk orders, like you'd see for a standard XB1 controller, get a discount on production, but since they likely on made a few thousand of these it would have cost them more to get Hyperkin to produce them. As for why it's wired, I'm not sure, maybe because they wanted to make it lighter than original Duke (which was criticized for being too heavy), and a battery pack would have added to the weight? This new Duke is lighter than the old one I hear.
The button placement was so weird. Maybe it's a nice thing for nostalgia, but I wouldn't go back to this thing if I had an XBO controller.
That is sick! Will definitely pick one of these up.
But why? It was a horrible controller and I think maybe 3 people actually liked it...
Well, this is pretty cool even if the controller wasn't very much liked. It can be pretty nostalgic for some people.
5 Comments