The Duke Original Xbox Controller Returns in March - News

The original Xbox controller, nicknamed The Duke, is returning to the Xbox One at the end of the March for $69.99.

THE NEW DUKE CONTROLLER is available at the END OF MARCH for $69.99 And what a wonderful moment! Thanks @XboxP3 Thanks @Hyperkin!!! pic.twitter.com/KB9C6BYxCe — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) January 12, 2018

The original creator of the controller Seamus Blackley and accessory creator Hyperkin with support from the head of Xbox Phil Spencer are bringing the controller back with some updates.

"Thank you for being such a force behind making this happen. Cool to see this coming out," said Spencer.

The controller now features two bumper buttons and a USB port that is combatible with the Xbox One and Windows PC. It also features an OLED screen in the middle of the controller that plays the original Xbox's bootup sequence.

