First Day Sales of Super Meat Boy on Switch Sold Nearly As Well As Xbox 360 Version - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Team Meat announced the sales of the Nintendo Switch version of Super Meat Boy in its first day came really close to the Xbox 360 debut in 2010.

Super Meat Boy on Switch first day sales came shockingly close to it's debut on Xbox 360 back in 2010. That's. nuts. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) January 12, 2018

The developer didn't reveal any specific figures, however, they did add that the Switch is a more friendly platform for indie games.

As of right now, yes. I hope that continues but any market with an influx of products is bound to become bloated without careful curation. https://t.co/Iz6vLeF2jo — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) January 12, 2018

