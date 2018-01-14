First Day Sales of Super Meat Boy on Switch Sold Nearly As Well As Xbox 360 Version

Developer Team Meat announced the sales of the Nintendo Switch version of Super Meat Boy in its first day came really close to the Xbox 360 debut in 2010.

The developer didn't reveal any specific figures, however, they did add that the Switch is a more friendly platform for indie games.

2 Comments

OTBWY
OTBWY (27 minutes ago)

There is more than enough to choose from now yet certain indies keep selling better on the Switch. Seems like the "there's nothing else to play" argument is no longer true.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

The sales are really impressive here. I wonder if this would justify a retail release that included the original game and the new one coming up. The interest is there, it seems.

