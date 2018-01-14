Days Gone Has 'Hours' of Cinematics - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 495 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in December that the open world action adventure horror game Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.
Community Content Manager Jared Huckaby during the first episode of Star Citizen‘s Reverse the Verse livestream said that he talked with actor Sam Witwer who mentioned that Days Gone will have a "whole bunch of hours" of cinematics.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida has stated in the past it is a "bg game" with a focus on storytelling.
So basically, it'll be good for Sony fans that enjoy the cinematic games but will be criticized constantly by people who constantly criticize Sony games for having too many cinematic games.
Eh so long as the writing is good, I find animated cinematography sometimes more interesting to watch than actual movies. No problem with this unless the story/characters aren't well weaved together.
Totally agree... I love well-made cinematics and damn Sony's internal studios are the best in the industry by a long shot.
Meanwhile Metal Gear Solid was only praise doing the same.
The warz effect, the problem is not the cinenatics, it's the warz.
Great, I love games with some good cinematics :)
I'm not entirely sure I regard this as a good thing.
