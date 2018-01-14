Days Gone Has 'Hours' of Cinematics - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in December that the open world action adventure horror game Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Community Content Manager Jared Huckaby during the first episode of Star Citizen‘s Reverse the Verse livestream said that he talked with actor Sam Witwer who mentioned that Days Gone will have a "whole bunch of hours" of cinematics.





Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida has stated in the past it is a "bg game" with a focus on storytelling.

Thanks DualShockers.

