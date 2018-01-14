BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Release Date Revealed, Blake Belladonna DLC Character Announced - News

Arc System Works announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Wndows PC via Steam on May 31 in Japan and June 5 in North America.





The developer also announced Blake Belladonna from RWBY will be a playable character in the game via DLC. There will be 20 characters in the base game and 20 DLC characters.

