PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe Lifetime Sales – November 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Europe in November 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. Other than its first month on the market the Switch has not been able to outsell the PS4.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 27 million mark, the Xbox One nine million units and the Nintendo Switch the two million units. The PlayStation 4 has sold 27.75 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 9.37 million units, and the Switch 2.35 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 70 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 24 percent, and the Switch six percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 27,751,594

Xbox One Total Sales: 9,365,279

Switch Total Sales: 2,348,457

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 491,601 units for the month and the Switch by 766,958 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 275,357 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the Xbox One is up and the PlayStation 4 is down. The PlayStation 4 is down by 24,191 units and the Xbox One is up by 280,209 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 53 percent. The Switch accounted for 30 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 17 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,138,150

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 646,549

Switch Monthly Sales: 371,192

