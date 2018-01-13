New PlayStation Releases This Week - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 344 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. Seven games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Albert and Otto, PS4 — Digital
- Beholder Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- InnerSpace, PS4 — Digital
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Kingdom: New Lands, PS4 — Digital
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes, PS4 — Digital
- Rento Fortune, PS4 — Digital
- StarDrone, PS VR — Digital
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, PS4 — Digital Update, Retail
- Vesta, PS4 — Digital
This is the version of SFV we should have got years ago. Fighting games need to be released as complete packages. None of this "Oh, we've got six new fighters on the way, if you just give us another $40 for our season pass." nonsense.
