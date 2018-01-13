New PlayStation Releases This Week - Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. Seven games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Albert and Otto, PS4 — Digital

Beholder Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, PS4 — Digital, Retail

InnerSpace, PS4 — Digital

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital

Kingdom: New Lands, PS4 — Digital

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes, PS4 — Digital

Rento Fortune, PS4 — Digital

StarDrone, PS VR — Digital

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, PS4 — Digital Update, Retail

Vesta, PS4 — Digital

