3DS Sales Top an Estimated 70 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo's eighth generation handheld, the 3DS, has surpassed 70 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates for the week ending December 23.

The console sold 395,890 units to bring its lifetime sales to 70,198,314 units. There have also been 302,089,104 games sold for the Nintendo 3DS at retail worldwide through November 18.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide: Seven game have sold more than 10 million units; 11 games have sold more than five million units; and 38 games have sold more than one million units.

Pokemon X and Y is the top selling Nintendo 3DS game at retail with an estimated 16.13 million units sold. Pokemon Sun and Moon has sold 14.76 million units and Mario Kart 7 has sold 14.18 million units.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire has sold 12.64 million units, Super Mario 3D Land has sold 11.08 million units, New Super Mario Bros. 2 has sold 10.72 million units and Animal Crossing: New Leaf has sold 10.21 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

