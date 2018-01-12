New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition Launches in North America on January 26 - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Nintendo of America announced New Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition launches on January 26 in North America for $159.99.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition has a yellow design featuring a close-up of Pikachu's face.





"The New Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition is a charming addition to the Nintendo 3DS line-up that is sure to delight Pokémon fans of all ages," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With a massive library of games, the Nintendo 3DS family of systems continues to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for every type of gamer."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles