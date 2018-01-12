Detective Pikachu Worldwide Release Date for 3DS Revealed - News

The Pokémon Company has announced the action-adventure title Detective Pikachu will launch for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide on March 23.

A 13.6cm Detective Pikachu amiibo will launch alongside the game that will unlock short videos that provide helpful hints in the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

An action-adventure title, Detective Pikachu finds the hero of the title – a unique Pikachu in the Pokémon world – partnering with Tim Goodman and searching for evidence and clues to solve a series of cases, while also investigating the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry Goodman.

When he arrives in Ryme City looking for his missing father, little does Tim know he would meet a Pikachu, but more amazingly a Pikachu who he could communicate with. There’s more to this Pikachu than a detective hat – he’s one lovably gruff, tough-talking sleuth, with a taste for good coffee.

This Pikachu claims that he worked with Tim’s father, and the two pair up to discover his whereabouts. Together, Tim and Detective Pikachu will encounter a number of mysteries in Ryme City and will need to talk to witnesses and gather their testimony in order to discover the truth. Cases that would be impossible for Tim to solve alone can be cracked with the help of this Pikachu, because he is able to obtain vital clues and information from other Pokémon.

Detective Pikachu includes all the chapters of the 2016 Japan-exclusive Nintendo eShop release, Detective Pikachu: Birth of a New Duo, but adds further content that completes the story. The game features new locations to explore, as well as a colorful cast of both Pokémon and human characters.

For those players who are new to sleuthing and may need some help in uncovering the evidence, Detective Pikachu features an Easy Mode, where the title character will provide handy hints on what to do or where to go next.

A special Detective Pikachu amiibo is also planned for when the game launches. It’s larger than a regular amiibo, and it allows players to view all the Pika Prompts (short video clips) from chapters they have completed, including ones they missed finding earlier. These clips feature Pikachu’s quips and antics – and may even contain a hint.

