Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Starts Today, Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT as the first session starts today.

View the trailer below:





Here is the schedule for the open beta. Each session will have a different selection of characters:

From Friday, January 12 at 6a, PT to Monday, January 15 at 1pm PT

From Monday, January 15 at 2pm PT to Thursday, January 18 at 1pm PT

From Thursday, January 18 at 2pm PT to Sunday, January 21 at 1pm PT

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 30 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

