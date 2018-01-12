Open World Racing Game Dakar 18 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Deep Silver and Bigmoon Entertainment have announced pen world racing game based on the famous annual cross-country rally, Dakar 18, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will release later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:





The game will feature "one of the biggest open worlds ever made in a racing game," as well as cars, bikes, trucks, quads, and SxS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles