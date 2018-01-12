Rad Rodgers Launches February 21 for PS4, Xbox One - News

THQ Nordic announced Rad Rodgers will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 21. The Windows PC version will receive a free update with the new content in the console versions on the same day.



View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rad is a rambunctious but spirited young boy who maybe plays too many video games. After dozing off at the tail end of a long night of gaming, Rad awakens to find his dusty old console has turned itself back on. Suddenly a vortex emerges and he’s sucked into his TV, where he finds himself the star in his very own video game adventure.

Dusty is Rad’s good-hearted but foul-mouthed, now-sentient game console. His clock speed isn’t what it used to be, but what he lacks for in megahertz he makes up for with experience and attitude!

Rad & Dusty’s adventure begins in the First World, taking them through seven dangerous stages of action-packed, humor-filled, hardcore platforming fun. This decaying jungle world has been infected by a fierce corruption, and it’s up to the unlikely buddy-duo Rad and Dusty to save the jungle’s inhabitants and restore the Elder Tree as guardian of the land.

Key Features:

Weapons: Dusty arms Rad with a variety of radical bad-ass weaponry. The Bolt Blaster has unlimited ammo, is easy to use, and more than enough firepower to get the job done. The Phoenix Cannon shoots out a fiery bird whose wingspan lights enemies ablaze as it flies by. There are 5+ weapons in this first chapter, with more to come.

Dusty arms Rad with a variety of radical bad-ass weaponry. The Bolt Blaster has unlimited ammo, is easy to use, and more than enough firepower to get the job done. The Phoenix Cannon shoots out a fiery bird whose wingspan lights enemies ablaze as it flies by. There are 5+ weapons in this first chapter, with more to come. Sounds & Music: Our composer Andrew Hulshult combined his years of musical experience (both performing and writing) with his passion for retro-style gaming to create an amazing and authentic soundtrack for the game complete with MIDI-inspired music… And synthesizers!

Our composer Andrew Hulshult combined his years of musical experience (both performing and writing) with his passion for retro-style gaming to create an amazing and authentic soundtrack for the game complete with MIDI-inspired music… And synthesizers! The Pixelverse: While Rad and Dusty are a great team, only Dusty can enter the electrified Pixelverse — a dangerous spacetime-breaking region that exists behind the game world. Dusty enters the Pixelverse when necessary to repair glitches in the running game world, allowing both Rad & Dusty to continue their journey.

While Rad and Dusty are a great team, only Dusty can enter the electrified Pixelverse — a dangerous spacetime-breaking region that exists behind the game world. Dusty enters the Pixelverse when necessary to repair glitches in the running game world, allowing both Rad & Dusty to continue their journey. Classic Easter Eggs: The game features hard-to-find collectibles in sometimes even harder-to-find classic secret rooms. Use your precision platforming skills to collect ’em all.

New Features in the Console Version:

All owners of the PC version will get a free update (which is already part of the console-version) including:

Leaderboards: Gain Scores at the end of each level, and battle with friends to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Gain Scores at the end of each level, and battle with friends to reach the top of the leaderboards. Hats: Unlock more than 20 different hats throughout the game, and customize Rad Rodgers.

Unlock more than 20 different hats throughout the game, and customize Rad Rodgers. New Pogo Vertigo Bonus Levels: Grab a Pogo Stick, and see how far you can get in the new Pogo Vertigo vertical levels.

Grab a Pogo Stick, and see how far you can get in the new Pogo Vertigo vertical levels. New Unlockables: Unlock behind the scenes artwork throughout the game.

Unlock behind the scenes artwork throughout the game. New Pixelverse Puzzles: Pixelverses have been redesigned, and now include brand new types of Puzzles.

Pixelverses have been redesigned, and now include brand new types of Puzzles. 5 New Levels! Fight through 3 new Pogostick Levels, and 2 massive new levels. The Rainforest Rampage, and Raging Ruins.

Fight through 3 new Pogostick Levels, and 2 massive new levels. The Rainforest Rampage, and Raging Ruins. Minibosses! Introducing 2 minibosses throughout the game.

Introducing 2 minibosses throughout the game. 4 New Enemies! The new Spiky Jellyfish, Powerful Laserheads, and 2 new Minibosses brings new and exciting challenges to the Rad Rodgers enemy roster.

The new Spiky Jellyfish, Powerful Laserheads, and 2 new Minibosses brings new and exciting challenges to the Rad Rodgers enemy roster. Brand new weapon! The legendary “Excalibat” from Rise of the Triad, makes a return to Rad Rodgers. Become invincible and smack your way through hordes of enemies with the mighty Excalibat.

