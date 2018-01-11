Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in December, Xbox One Outsold PS4

Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in December, Xbox One Outsold PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 1,346 Views

Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, revealed earlier tonight that the Xbox One had the highest December console share ever in the US. 

Greeenberg has now clarified to fans on Twitter that the Xbox One outsold the PlayStation 4 for the eighth generation consoles, however, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

peachbuggy
peachbuggy (2 hours ago)

Quickrick! Your attendence is required.

  • +7
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (1 hour ago)

He's currently banned right now.

  • +1
Ryugarr
Ryugarr (3 hours ago)

Somebody needs to update the charts on here then because they are wrong.

  • +5
LivingMetal
LivingMetal (2 hours ago)

But if Greenberg says that the Switch is not 8th generation, then that must be true, right?

  • +4
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (2 hours ago)

He SHOULD have said, Xbox One was the best selling 8th gen console in December and left it at that. It sounds better than "best market share" bla bla bla.

  • 0
KrspaceT
KrspaceT (3 hours ago)

Youtube will be salty, won't it.

  • +4
Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

On one hand - yes always.
In this case? Not really.

Xbox had a new console, huge game in the form of PUBG and a $200 xb1.

And well the switch is the switch.

  • +2
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

The YouTubeCube bombed hard.

  • 0
ryuzaki57
ryuzaki57 (6 minutes ago)

So XBX 1st in value for december?

  • 0