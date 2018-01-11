Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in December, Xbox One Outsold PS4 - News

/ 1,346 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, revealed earlier tonight that the Xbox One had the highest December console share ever in the US.

Greeenberg has now clarified to fans on Twitter that the Xbox One outsold the PlayStation 4 for the eighth generation consoles, however, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the month.

Was trying to just thank folks for supporting us and the incredible success following the launch of Xbox One X. But yes Xbox outsold PS4 in December for Gen 8 consoles according to NPD data, while Nintendo also had a great month as Switch had most overall units. — Aaron Greenberg ðŸ—ðŸ”¥ðŸ³ðŸ™…â€â™‚ï¸ (@aarongreenberg) January 12, 2018

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles