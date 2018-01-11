Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops 4 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

/ 907 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The kart racing game from Nintendo - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed four million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 137,350 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 4,024,433 units. It took the game 19 weeks to reach the milestone.





Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in Europe with 1,446,086 units sold (36%), compared to 1,352,475 units sold in the US (34%) and 843,738 units in Japan (21%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 230,041 units in the UK, 317,904 units in Germany, and 358,692 units in France.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles