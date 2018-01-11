Microsoft: Highest Xbox One December Console Share Ever in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 1,797 Views
Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, revealed that NPD reports the Xbox One in the US had the highest December console share ever.
Thank you to everyone who helped support @Xbox One this holiday, @npdgroup just reported our highest Xbox One December console share ever, looking forward to a big 2018! ðŸ™— Aaron Greenberg ðŸ—ðŸ”¥ðŸ³ðŸ™…â€â™‚ï¸ (@aarongreenberg) January 11, 2018
It is likely the Xbox One was not the best-selling console for the month, as Greenberg would have likely made that announcement.
So, they're basically saying that they lost December but by the smallest margin yet?
- +16
Probably came 3rd behind the Switch as well.
- +1
Given the Switch is on fire as well now, it's actually pretty darn impressive that they had their largest market share yet. I think the Xbox 1 X is catching on more than many of us expected.
- -2
Johnw1104 - Its it's first - and probably only relevant - holiday. I doubt it keeping up for long after this.
- +1
I'm not sure I understand what "highest xbox one December console share ever" means.
Relative to the other consoles. It has always lagged behind, so I'm guessing it got closer than ever before but still sold fewer consoles compared to Sony.
- +8
@Branko
Well the Xbox has won in December before, so it makes the tale even more confusing.
- +8
Once again we need a special linguist, to decipher what message, they're truly trying to get across.
- +12
Pepsi cola had the highest number of enjoyer from 9am to 12pm, by werewolves on the east coast, and some parts of California, by a margin of 1 to -5!
- +8
@barneystinson69 During a time when WiiU probably sold less than Switch did now, so that's even more confusing.
- +3
Usual Greenberg PR, nothing to see there...
...globally.
"looking forward to a big 2018!" Which is?
Hm... what?
Switch > XB1 > PS4. Just confirmed by Greenburg.
What? So does this mean they won by a huge margin, or they lost but barely?
If they were #1 they would have likely said it.
- +8
Yeah, but how can you have the best share for December even and still lose if they have won before with "less share". Couldn't he have just said it sold the most for December or something?
- +3
He could mean revenue as the Xbox One X is $500 or he isn't including the Switch. So it is just X1 vs PS4 while before it was X1 vs PS4 vs Wii U.
- +5
The revenue angle isn't likely (Xbox One was 499 in 2013 and sold over a million units). But the Switch angle could be possible.
- +2
And do NPD results get released today?
- +2
I believe they won't be released until next Thursday, unless one of the big three releases figures.
- +4
Isnt it usually the second Thursday of the month?
- +1
I suppose when the competition are announcing incredible/record world wide sales numbers, you have to find a silver lining in something! Like the market where Xbox dominated last gen, but now when it does well in 1 month out of 12, it must be highlighted and celebrated to appease the fans and shareholders.
tfw you definitely sold really well
It just means that they sold a lot of Xbox One X consoles during the month, these high price machines drove their revenue by a lot giving them the biggest share in December. Remember 1 X unit is the equivalent of 2 and a half PS4 units in terms of revenue which means that they sold fewer units than the PS4 but gained more money because of the X. All in all that's great news for the Xbox One X, it just needs games that use its powers to the fullest though, EXCLUSIVE GAMES.
11 Comments