Microsoft: Highest Xbox One December Console Share Ever in the US - News

/ 1,797 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, revealed that NPD reports the Xbox One in the US had the highest December console share ever.

Thank you to everyone who helped support @Xbox One this holiday, @npdgroup just reported our highest Xbox One December console share ever, looking forward to a big 2018! ðŸ™ — Aaron Greenberg ðŸ—ðŸ”¥ðŸ³ðŸ™…â€â™‚ï¸ (@aarongreenberg) January 11, 2018

It is likely the Xbox One was not the best-selling console for the month, as Greenberg would have likely made that announcement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles