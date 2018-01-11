Microsoft: Highest Xbox One December Console Share Ever in the US

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 1,797 Views

Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft, revealed that NPD reports the Xbox One in the US had the highest December console share ever.

It is likely the Xbox One was not the best-selling console for the month, as Greenberg would have likely made that announcement.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


11 Comments

AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (8 hours ago)

So, they're basically saying that they lost December but by the smallest margin yet?

Walbert
Walbert (5 hours ago)

Probably came 3rd behind the Switch as well.

Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (5 hours ago)

Given the Switch is on fire as well now, it's actually pretty darn impressive that they had their largest market share yet. I think the Xbox 1 X is catching on more than many of us expected.

IkePoR
IkePoR (5 hours ago)

Johnw1104 - Its it's first - and probably only relevant - holiday. I doubt it keeping up for long after this.

Bandorr
Bandorr (8 hours ago)

I'm not sure I understand what "highest xbox one December console share ever" means.

Branko2166
Branko2166 (7 hours ago)

Relative to the other consoles. It has always lagged behind, so I'm guessing it got closer than ever before but still sold fewer consoles compared to Sony.

barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

@Branko

Well the Xbox has won in December before, so it makes the tale even more confusing.

Sixteenvolt420
Sixteenvolt420 (7 hours ago)

Once again we need a special linguist, to decipher what message, they're truly trying to get across.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (7 hours ago)

Pepsi cola had the highest number of enjoyer from 9am to 12pm, by werewolves on the east coast, and some parts of California, by a margin of 1 to -5!

Hiku
Hiku (6 hours ago)

@barneystinson69 During a time when WiiU probably sold less than Switch did now, so that's even more confusing.

Ryng_Tolu
Ryng_Tolu (6 hours ago)

Usual Greenberg PR, nothing to see there...

LivingMetal
LivingMetal (5 hours ago)

...globally.

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (7 hours ago)

"looking forward to a big 2018!" Which is?

BraLoD
BraLoD (6 hours ago)

Hm... what?

CGI-Quality
CGI-Quality (3 hours ago)

Switch > XB1 > PS4. Just confirmed by Greenburg.

barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

What? So does this mean they won by a huge margin, or they lost but barely?

trunkswd
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

If they were #1 they would have likely said it.

barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

Yeah, but how can you have the best share for December even and still lose if they have won before with "less share". Couldn't he have just said it sold the most for December or something?

trunkswd
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

He could mean revenue as the Xbox One X is $500 or he isn't including the Switch. So it is just X1 vs PS4 while before it was X1 vs PS4 vs Wii U.

  • +5
barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

The revenue angle isn't likely (Xbox One was 499 in 2013 and sold over a million units). But the Switch angle could be possible.

barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

And do NPD results get released today?

trunkswd
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

I believe they won't be released until next Thursday, unless one of the big three releases figures.

barneystinson69
barneystinson69 (7 hours ago)

Isnt it usually the second Thursday of the month?

CartBlanche
CartBlanche (5 hours ago)

I suppose when the competition are announcing incredible/record world wide sales numbers, you have to find a silver lining in something! Like the market where Xbox dominated last gen, but now when it does well in 1 month out of 12, it must be highlighted and celebrated to appease the fans and shareholders.

Tulipanzo
Tulipanzo (7 hours ago)

tfw you definitely sold really well

adisababa
adisababa (7 hours ago)

It just means that they sold a lot of Xbox One X consoles during the month, these high price machines drove their revenue by a lot giving them the biggest share in December. Remember 1 X unit is the equivalent of 2 and a half PS4 units in terms of revenue which means that they sold fewer units than the PS4 but gained more money because of the X. All in all that's great news for the Xbox One X, it just needs games that use its powers to the fullest though, EXCLUSIVE GAMES.

