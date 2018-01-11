PayDay 2 for Switch Gets New Character Joy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 457 Views
Nintendo announced earlier today during its Nintendo Direct Mini that the Switch version of PayDay 2 will be getting a new character, Joy, and will launch at $49.99.
View the Joy trailer below:
The Switch version of the game will also include local multiplayer in CRIME.NET.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Did they just make a character based on Joy-Cons...?
Her name is Joy and she is a Con.
So yup.
This game is almost 5 years old and was free on Steam a while ago. Asking $50 for it on Switch is commercial suicide.
And yet people will buy it because it's on Switch and it's arriving still early in the console's life cycle.
When's this out? I'm interested. Does this need a heavy amount of cooperation between teammates?
It is better with friends, and / or a good team.
Assuming it is like the PC version, you can go solo if you wish (with bots).
My friend is predominantly a solo player, and he does fine.
It releases february 27 on Switch.
Thanks for the info caffeinade and Stuart
3 Comments