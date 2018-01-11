PayDay 2 for Switch Gets New Character Joy - News

Nintendo announced earlier today during its Nintendo Direct Mini that the Switch version of PayDay 2 will be getting a new character, Joy, and will launch at $49.99.

View the Joy trailer below:

The Switch version of the game will also include local multiplayer in CRIME.NET.

